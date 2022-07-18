Don't qualify for LASIK? Permanent contact lenses may be your vision game-changer

MINNEAPOLIS -- More people than ever now have a shot at one day having 20/20 vision.

There's a new type of permanent contact lens that is open to younger people and people who don't qualify for LASIK.

The FDA recently approved the EVO lens. WCCO found out how it changed a Plymouth woman's life at a time she needed it most.

Elizabeth Bullis lost her beloved husband last May after a grueling fight with brain cancer.

"Justin was the nicest person in the world I have ever met. No malice in him," Bullis said. "I was the primary caretaker for my husband, in home hospice care, every day, every surgery."

So, as part of her grief journey, the newly-single mom is learning to take care of herself.

"It became what can I do for myself right now? What can I do to improve my health, which then improves my families health? And I am their last parent and I need to be at the best capacity I can be at for them," Bullis said.

She started with her vision. She was legally blind without glasses. Her vision was so bad she didn't qualify for Lasik, but she does qualify for EVO permanent contacts, which are inserted under the iris.

"Patients like Liz are legally blind without their glasses, so she couldn't see 4 inches from her face," said Dr. Ralph Chu of Chu Vision Institute. "And after surgery she could see me and read my name tag from across the room, and it was amazing to see the tears of joy run down her face."

She burst into happy tease right after the 20-minute procedure.

"The exciting thing about this contact lens is that it really opens up the range of patients who qualify for vision correction surgery," Chu said.

Bullis is marveling over her 20/20 vision.

"The ability to see clearly after surgery is life changing," Bullis said.

And even though life will never be the same, she is finally seeing things more clearly. She laughs and smiles, thinking of Justin.

"He'd be excited!" Bullis said.

The EVO procedure, which is not covered by insurance, costs about $4,500 per eye. It is surgically reversible.