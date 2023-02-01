Events to mark Black History Month in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- There are many ways to celebrate Black History all month long in the Twin Cities, from museum gallery installations and discussions to musical performances, fashion shows and much more.
While we celebrate Black History Month in February, remember to continue to celebrate Black culture and the impact Black Americans make in our communities every month.
Here is a list of events to help you get started:
Black History Month Arts & Culture Celebration Series
- Sun Ray Library
- Wednesday, February 1
- Click Here for Additional Details
A Darker Wilderness Book Launch
- Open Book Performance Hall
- Thursday, February 2
- Click Here for Additional Details
"Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power" Film Screening
- Capri Theater
- Thursday, February 2
- Click here for Additional Details
Where do we go from here: Living the legacy of Black History Month
- Minneapolis Community & Technical College
- Thursday, February 2
- Click Here for Additional Details
Black Regulars "Buffalo Soldiers" at Fort Snelling
- Historic Fort Snelling
- Various Dates
- Click Here for Additional Details
Black Entrepreneurs Day at The Capitol presented by ShelettaMakesMeLaugh
- Minnesota State Capitol Rotunda
- Friday, February 3
- Click Here for Additional Details
First Fridays Twin Cities: NOIR- An All Black Affair
- Courtyard By Marriott
- Friday, February 3
- Click Here for Additional Details
R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Makers Market & Music Fest
- 56 Brewing
- Saturday, February 4
- Click Here for Additional Details
The Sound of Gospel presented by 2nd Chance Outreach
- North Central University Sanctuary
- Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5
- Click Here for Additional Details
Bruce A. Henry Presents A Musical Celebration of African American History
- Crooners MainStage
- Saturday, February 4
- Click Here for Additional Details
The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays Music of Prince for Kids
- First Avenue
- Sunday, February 5
- Click Here for Additional Details
Bridging the Faultlines: Stories of Racism, Resistance, and Repair
- Breck Auditorium
- Monday, February 6
- Click Here for Additional Details
Rebuilding Black Businesses - Black History Month Conversation
- Minnesota African American Heritage Museum & Gallery
- Thursday, February 9
- Click Here for Additional Details
History at Home: Black History Month
- Legacy of The Lakes Museum
- Thursday, February 9
- Click Here for Additional Details
Invisible Warriors: African American Women in WWII
- Historic Fort Snelling
- Saturday, February 11
- Click Here for Additional Details
Black History Month Celebration at The Black Market
- The Case Building
- Saturday, February 11
- Click Here for Additional Details
Black History Month – Black Art Honors & Celebrations
- Memorial Student Center
- Monday, February 13
- Click Here for Additional Details
Reflections on the Black Liberation Movement in Minnesota: A Conversation with Dr. Yohuru Williams
- Minnesota African American Heritage Museum & Gallery
- Thursday, February 16
- Click Here for Additional Details
The Essence of Gospel with Kimberly Brown
- Heart of the City Music Factory
- Saturday, February 18
- Click Here for Additional Details
24th Black History Month Concert
- Saint Joan of Arc
- Sunday, February 19
- Click Here for Additional Details
History Revealed: Call Him Jack with Yohuru Williams and Michael G. Long presented by Ramsey County Historical Society
- Virtual event
- Thursday, February 23
- Click Here for Additional Details
Black History Month: MN Fashion Exhibition
- Minnesota State Capitol
- Saturday, February 25
- Click Here for Additional Details
Celebrate Black History Month Creating Community Art
- Mississippi Market Co-op: East 7th Store
- Saturday, February 25
- Click Here for Additional Details
Annual BHM Fashion Show: The Fashion Guru
- 215 S 4th St, 215 South 4th Street, Minneapolis
- Sunday, February 26
- Click Here for Additional Details
for more features.