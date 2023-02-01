Watch CBS News
Events to mark Black History Month in Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- There are many ways to celebrate Black History all month long in the Twin Cities, from museum gallery installations and discussions to musical performances, fashion shows and much more.

While we celebrate Black History Month in February, remember to continue to celebrate Black culture and the impact Black Americans make in our communities every month.

Here is a list of events to help you get started:

Black History Month Arts & Culture Celebration Series

A Darker Wilderness Book Launch

"Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power" Film Screening

Where do we go from here: Living the legacy of Black History Month

Black Regulars "Buffalo Soldiers" at Fort Snelling

Black Entrepreneurs Day at The Capitol presented by ShelettaMakesMeLaugh

First Fridays Twin Cities: NOIR- An All Black Affair

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Makers Market & Music Fest

The Sound of Gospel presented by 2nd Chance Outreach

Bruce A. Henry Presents A Musical Celebration of African American History

The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays Music of Prince for Kids

Bridging the Faultlines: Stories of Racism, Resistance, and Repair

Rebuilding Black Businesses - Black History Month Conversation

History at Home: Black History Month

Invisible Warriors: African American Women in WWII

Black History Month Celebration at The Black Market

Black History Month – Black Art Honors & Celebrations

Reflections on the Black Liberation Movement in Minnesota: A Conversation with Dr. Yohuru Williams

The Essence of Gospel with Kimberly Brown

24th Black History Month Concert

History Revealed: Call Him Jack with Yohuru Williams and Michael G. Long presented by Ramsey County Historical Society

Black History Month: MN Fashion Exhibition

Celebrate Black History Month Creating Community Art

Annual BHM Fashion Show: The Fashion Guru

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

February 1, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

