Events to mark Black History Month in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- There are many ways to celebrate Black History all month long in the Twin Cities, from museum gallery installations and discussions to musical performances, fashion shows and much more.

While we celebrate Black History Month in February, remember to continue to celebrate Black culture and the impact Black Americans make in our communities every month.

Here is a list of events to help you get started:

Black History Month Arts & Culture Celebration Series

Sun Ray Library

Wednesday, February 1

Click Here for Additional Details

A Darker Wilderness Book Launch

Open Book Performance Hall

Thursday, February 2

Click Here for Additional Details

"Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power" Film Screening

Capri Theater

Thursday, February 2

Click here for Additional Details

Where do we go from here: Living the legacy of Black History Month

Minneapolis Community & Technical College

Thursday, February 2

Click Here for Additional Details

Black Regulars "Buffalo Soldiers" at Fort Snelling

Historic Fort Snelling

Various Dates

Click Here for Additional Details

Black Entrepreneurs Day at The Capitol presented by ShelettaMakesMeLaugh

Minnesota State Capitol Rotunda

Friday, February 3

Click Here for Additional Details

First Fridays Twin Cities: NOIR- An All Black Affair

Courtyard By Marriott

Friday, February 3

Click Here for Additional Details

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. Makers Market & Music Fest

56 Brewing

Saturday, February 4

Click Here for Additional Details

The Sound of Gospel presented by 2nd Chance Outreach

North Central University Sanctuary

Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5

Click Here for Additional Details

Bruce A. Henry Presents A Musical Celebration of African American History

Crooners MainStage

Saturday, February 4

Click Here for Additional Details

The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays Music of Prince for Kids

First Avenue

Sunday, February 5

Click Here for Additional Details

Bridging the Faultlines: Stories of Racism, Resistance, and Repair

Breck Auditorium

Monday, February 6

Click Here for Additional Details

Rebuilding Black Businesses - Black History Month Conversation

Minnesota African American Heritage Museum & Gallery

Thursday, February 9

Click Here for Additional Details

History at Home: Black History Month

Legacy of The Lakes Museum

Thursday, February 9

Click Here for Additional Details

Invisible Warriors: African American Women in WWII

Historic Fort Snelling

Saturday, February 11

Click Here for Additional Details

Black History Month Celebration at The Black Market

The Case Building

Saturday, February 11

Click Here for Additional Details

Black History Month – Black Art Honors & Celebrations

Memorial Student Center

Monday, February 13

Click Here for Additional Details

Reflections on the Black Liberation Movement in Minnesota: A Conversation with Dr. Yohuru Williams

Minnesota African American Heritage Museum & Gallery

Thursday, February 16

Click Here for Additional Details

The Essence of Gospel with Kimberly Brown

Heart of the City Music Factory

Saturday, February 18

Click Here for Additional Details

24th Black History Month Concert

Saint Joan of Arc

Sunday, February 19

Click Here for Additional Details

History Revealed: Call Him Jack with Yohuru Williams and Michael G. Long presented by Ramsey County Historical Society

Virtual event

Thursday, February 23

Click Here for Additional Details

Black History Month: MN Fashion Exhibition

Minnesota State Capitol

Saturday, February 25

Click Here for Additional Details

Celebrate Black History Month Creating Community Art

Mississippi Market Co-op: East 7th Store

Saturday, February 25

Click Here for Additional Details

Annual BHM Fashion Show: The Fashion Guru

215 S 4th St, 215 South 4th Street, Minneapolis

Sunday, February 26

Click Here for Additional Details