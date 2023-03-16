Watch CBS News
Evacuation ordered after gas line struck during digging project in Waite Park

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WAITE PARK, Minn. -- Businesses and homes in a central Minnesota town had to evacuate Thursday afternoon due to a gas leak.

The Waite Park Police Department says a gas line in the roadway was hit during a digging project near the 400 block of 3rd Street South.

Authorities closed 3rd Street South between 2nd Avenue and 6th Avenue South and asked the public to stay away from the area as a precaution.

Buildings in the immediate area have been evacuated and school bus traffic was been re-routed. 

No injuries have been reported.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 6:36 PM

