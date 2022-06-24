Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Several evacuated as central Minnesota experiences flooding

By John Lauritsen

/ CBS Minnesota

Flooding in central Minnesota causes evacuations
Flooding in central Minnesota causes evacuations 01:37

After overnight storms, parts of central Minnesota are experiencing flooding.

A number of homes near the Little Elk River in the town of Randall had to be evacuated today, while a number of roads were closed off.

"There's water everywhere. It's completely insane. I've never seen anything like this," said Meghan Waldoch.

Waldoch spent part of Friday afternoon trying to get to her mother-in-law's house. But it was no easy task. 230th Avenue leading into Randall was closed, and surrounding country roads were washed out.

"She's got 12 inches of water in her basement but she's doing okay," said Waldoch.

In town, Jason Ganz couldn't say the same for his mom, Patricia. A porch pillow from her house was found blocks away from her home.

"The countertops. That's how high the water is in the house right now," said Ganz. "Everything is floating. Couch is floating and everything in there."

For now, she'll stay at Ganz's apartment in nearby Little Falls.

"She's devastated. She works for the state she was working overnight last night. She's at my place trying to get a nap in and she can hardly do that even," said Ganz.

Another concern in Randall is that there is potential for more rain and flooding Friday night into Saturday morning.

"It rained really hard. On and off until about 2:00 in the morning," said Bob Maschler.

Maschler is a WCCO Weather Watcher. He said his rain gauge registered more than a foot of rain in four hours. Maschler has lived near Randall most of his life, and it's the worst flooding he's seen in 50 years.

"We were hoping for rain and then it came. We didn't need quite that much," said Maschler.

John Lauritsen
john-lauritsen.png

John Lauritsen is an Emmy award-winning reporter from Montevideo, Minn. He joined WCCO-TV in late-July of 2007. Two days after he started, the Interstate 35W bridge collapsed.

First published on June 24, 2022 / 5:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.