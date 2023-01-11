Watch CBS News
Eric Reinbold sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering his wife

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A northwestern Minnesota man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he fatally stabbed his wife following numerous fights during their deteriorating relationship.

Eric Reinbold was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder in September.

Eric Reinbold led authorities on nearly a month-long search for him after Lissette Reinbold's children found her lying in the driveway of her home on July 9, 2021, with multiple stab wounds.

Authorities found Eric Reinbold "hiding in the woods" near an abandoned homestead in Pennington County and took him into custody.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the children told investigators he thought Eric Reinbold was upset because he believed Lissette Reinbold was seeing another man.

Eric Reinbold will also have to pay over $8,000 in restitution.

