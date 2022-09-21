Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Funeral set for Wednesday for Eric Groebner, Anoka officer who died suddenly

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Funeral set for Wednesday for Eric Groebner, Anoka officer who died suddenly
Funeral set for Wednesday for Eric Groebner, Anoka officer who died suddenly 00:27

ANOKA, Minn. -- A funeral is planned Wednesday for an Anoka police officer who died suddenly last week.

Eric Groebner was just 39 years old.

anoka-officer-dies-10p-wcco20ch.jpg
Officer Eric Groebner Anoka Police Department

Anoka's police chief said he had a medical condition, and that he was an exceptional officer who cared about the people of Anoka. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

After the funeral, officers and firefighters will lead Groebner in a procession down Main Street in Anoka. The public is invited to line the street and show their support. That's expected to happen around noon.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 6:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.