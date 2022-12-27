EMS workers meet the baby twins they delivered in back of ambulance

ISANTI, Minn. -- A family just north of the Twin Cities had a special reunion today after quite the memorable ambulance ride to the hospital.

The last time Megan Swanberg welcomed an Allina EMS crew into her home, she was 30 weeks pregnant with twins and going through contractions.

"I'm probably a little more nicer this time around," Swanberg joked.

Her husband Reid was far away at the time, so Megan made a plan.

"I'm just going to drive myself to the hospital," she recalled. "And my mom's like, 'No, you're not!"

Megan, admittedly stubborn, said her mother pulled the car behind her own, preventing her from being able to drive.

So they made a call for an ambulance to take Megan from their home in Isanti to Coon Rapids and Mercy Hospital. The hope that they'd get there before the babies would come. But Harper and Harlan had other ideas.

"When we got here she was running all around the house. In fact, she ran, pretty much ran to our stretcher out at the ambulance," Allina EMS worker Scott Olson said.

Megan says she had one question for EMS workers Olson and Shelby Frost as soon as the ambulance doors closed: "Have you guys ever delivered a baby?"

CBS



Frost admitted, "I don't think I gave you a straight answer."

But the answer was. no, they hadn't delivered a baby before, let alone two at the same time. And the girls were not wasting any time.

"It was about five minutes after we got her ready for the birth that the first one came out," Olson said.

That was Harper. Fifteen minutes later, Harlan was born just as the ambulance was about to get to Mercy.

In the almost three months since they made the special deliveries, Olson and Frost have thought about the girls often.

"Through a mutual friend I got some pictures and things like that all along, but it was neat to meet them. I was hoping I'd get to," Olson said.

Harper and Harlan are both happy and healthy babies, but they don't let mom and dad sleep much.

The Swanbergs are excited about sharing their unique birth story with the girls and keeping their connection to the EMS workers.