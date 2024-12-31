Granddaughter of Vietnam veteran helping Minnesota veterans experiencing homelessness

MINNEAPOLIS — A proud granddaughter of a Vietnam veteran is spending her time to raise awareness of veteran homelessness.

Emily Roth is the president of the Minnesota Children of the American Revolution and chose to help homeless veterans as her state project.

Her project "Home for Heroes" got amazing support across the state to help her realize her goal.

"Anything you may need to start someone on to a new life," Roth said.

For the past nine months, Roth has spent countless hours raising money to provide move-in kits for veterans.

"These veterans are moving in with absolutely nothing," Roth said.

These kits are another lifeline for veterans leaving homelessness and moving into their own place.

"It's all your necessities things you may not think about, " Roth said.

She had to choose a state project as part of her position as president of the Minnesota Children of the American Revolution.

"When I was choosing my state project I knew I wanted to help people my grandpa was a veteran and I knew I wanted to help homeless veterans," Roth said.

Her grandfather, Rod Farkas, was a proud Vietnam veteran.

Roth's mom, Laura, says her father rarely talked about his time in service but she knew he served in reconnaissance in Vietnam.

It wasn't until the replica of the Vietnam Memorial made its way through the area that he spoke up about what his time in service and those he served with meant to him.

"I called my dad and I said, 'Dad give me a couple of people who served with whose names would be on the wall so that we could look up their names.' And he just paused and he said, 'Honey, every single name on that wall are my brothers and my sisters. Every single one of them are people that I loved and cared about. No name will be given to you because every name up there are my family.'" Roth said.

Roth chose to help heroes like her grandpa because she believes no veteran should be homeless after they've served our country.

She got the money for the supplies by speaking at events.

From the Sons of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames and Masons, Roth brought her message to groups who donated to buy supplies.

Her biggest supporters are the Daughters of the American Revolution.

"State DR members donated 14 move-in kits, which is worth over four thousand dollars," Roth said.

She says there is no stronger ally of homeless veterans in Minnesota than the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV), and she is proud to play a role in helping them have a home for the holidays.

"I just saw how much they were helping how much they were impacting the lives how they were connecting with every homeless veteran in Minnesota it's just mind-blowing to me," Roth said.

Roth has helped MACV raise over $15,000 in nine months and continues to book speaking engagements until the end of her term in February.