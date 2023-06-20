Emanuel Reynoso speaks out on what held up his return to the Loons

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's been quite the odyssey for the United's Emanuel Reynoso this year. He never arrived at training camp and didn't show up for the first half of the season.

Reynoso received an ovation two and a half weeks ago when he finally stepped on the pitch this season.

"Touched by how they reacted to him being back," said Reynoso through an interpreter on Tuesday, his first time talking to the media since returning to the team. "He's given his life and soul to this club and he wants to continue that so this club can achieve great things. He's just very thankful for them."

When asked about the reason for his long absence, Reynoso mentioned his family when citing personal reasons.

"It was for family reasons, reasons with my daughter," said Reynoso. "Something that I needed to get solved while I was there. I love being here in Minnesota. I wanted to come back and I'm happy to be back integrating myself with the team, coming back and helping the team out."

We may never know exactly what went on in Argentina. Reynoso emphasized that something to do with his 4-year-old daughter was the reason he was missing. But he also apologized to the team for what he did. During his absence, Minnesota manager Adrian Heath was unable to get direct contact with Rey.

"He just didn't think it was the right moment for him to be communicating with Adrian," said Reynoso. "His family was the number one thing that he wanted to make sure was solved first. That was where his mindset was, his family. So his family communicating with Adrian was the best thing at that point."

"We can't excuse what happened to him," said Heath. "But I've got to say that since he's been back his attitude has been first-class and he's not missed a beat doing two, three sessions a day. He's pretty much in the sixth week now. So we feel as though he's probably ready to start if we decide that this weekend."

We do know that Reynoso is near full fitness. That can only help a struggling offense. The United play Saturday versus Salt Lake.