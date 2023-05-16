Emanuel Reynoso cleared to play after MLS suspension

NOTE: The video above first aired on May 8, 2023, before Emanuel Reynoso was cleared to return to play.

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Star Minnesota United FC player Emanuel Reynoso has been cleared to return to play after serving a suspension, the team announced Tuesday.

Emanuel Reynoso has been cleared to play and can return to full team participation. pic.twitter.com/bJ0WHsNUEy — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) May 16, 2023

Reynoso was suspended without pay in February for failing to show up to preseason training. He returned to Minnesota earlier this month to work "towards reintegration with the club," Minnesota United said.

On Tuesday, the team said Reynoso "can return to full team participation."

Reynoso led the Loons in scoring last season with 10 goals. Without him this year, United has gone 3-5-3, good for ninth in MLS' Western Conference.