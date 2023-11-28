Ellison: FBI investigating how Derek Chauvin was stabbed in Arizona federal prison

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the Federal Bureau of Investigation will be conducting a thorough investigation of what led up to the stabbing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin, who is currently serving a 22-year sentence for the murder of George Floyd, was stabbed last week in an Arizona prison. Ellison said he remains in stable condition.

While the Bureau of Prisons is not sharing details, they did tell Ellison the inmate responsible will be prosecuted.

"He was in a medium security facility. At this point, I just have to say that we need to dig into what happened here. Why, why was he put in a position where this could happen? Derek Chauvin has a right as a human being and as a confined person to do his time and safely. And we all have got to stand with that," Ellison told WCCO's Esme Murphy Tuesday morning. "I think that the people who somehow were in charge of his safety, and yet this tragedy still happened, I think they're taking a renewed look at the measures they were taking, and better ones now. I have been assured of that."

Ellison added he is also concerned about the safety of Chauvin's three co-defendents in Floyd's death, all of whom are serving time in different federal prisons.

"I'm very sorry that (Chauvin) was attacked that way. He was convicted of a crime, but he should be able to serve his sentence in safety. And there's no doubt about that," Ellison said.

Attorneys for Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao did not comment on the incident.