Elk River police officer hurt in broadside crash on Highway 169

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ELK RIVER, Minn. — A police officer is recovering after her squad car was broadsided on a Twin Cities highway Monday evening.

The Elk River Police Department says Officer Grace O'Konek was heading to provide backup for a fellow officer during a "suspicious traffic stop" on Highway 169.

Police say she was slowly crossing the highway with her siren and emergency lights engaged when she was hit by another vehicle.

O'Konek and the other driver were injured, but both are expected to be OK. O'Konek has been released from the hospital and is recuperating at home.

October 10, 2023

