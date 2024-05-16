Elk River police ask public to avoid scene of "ongoing investigation" involving BCA

ELK RIVER, Minn. — Local and state authorities are at the scene of an "ongoing investigation" in Elk River Thursday, police said, and they're asking the public to avoid the area.

The investigation is focused on the 19000 block of Lowell Street, according to the Elk River Police Department. Police gave no details about the investigation, but said there is no threat to public safety.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting the police department, but also did not provide further details.

Elk River is about 30 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

