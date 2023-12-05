Elk River hockey star relishes senior year ahead of Minnesota Gophers career

ELK RIVER, Minn. — The Elk River girls' hockey team may be off to a slow start to their season, but a stand-out defender is making sure her final season with the Elks is extra special.

Senior Carly Humphrey has been playing hockey her whole life, starting to skate at only three years old.

"I skated from a young age because my sister, who is six years older than me, she was playing. So I was just kind of around the rink all the time," said Humphrey.

Humphrey's grit and fight on the ice earned her defensive most valuable player for the Elks the last two years and a spot on the all-state tournament team last year.

Next, she is taking her talents to the University of Minnesota.

"That was always my dream school," said Humphrey.

RELATED: As girls high school hockey numbers drop, schools are joining forces

The Minnesota Gophers recruited Humphrey the summer after her sophomore year. She's only the second girl from Elk River to join the Gopher Hockey program, the last one was Anya Miller in 2004.

"I still don't believe that it's real. I'm from a small town, I just play because I love playing and I love the people that come with it," said Humphrey.

One of her favorite aspects of Elk River hockey are the youth players who skate out with the varisty team at the beginning of every home game. Many little girls look up to Humphrey, which is something she hopes to hold onto in college.

"It's going to be so cool to have the little youth girls come and watch me. I'm excited to be able to stay in Minnesota, and give it back to my community here," said Humphrey.

You can follow along with the Elks' season here.