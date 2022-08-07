Elite tree climbers compete in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- You might have climbed a tree as a child, but tree climbing is a bonafide sport, and some of the best converged Sunday in St. Paul to show off their heart-stopping skills.

The North American Tree Climbing Championship was held at Hidden Falls Regional Park, showcasing speed climbing and aerial rescues, as well as rope throwing. But the goal goes beyond impressing the crowd, according to Caitlyn Pollihan, CEO of the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA).

"We always want the public to be able to join us at the event because part of why the ISA holds these events is to increase public awareness about why people should hire professional arborists," Pollihan said. "So we want the families to come out and join us and see what's happening at these events, and understand what arborists do on a regular basis and their jobs."

The International Tree Climbing Competition is happening next month in Copenhagen, Denmark.