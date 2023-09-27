Watch CBS News
Xcel program helps Minnesotans reduce cost of charging an EV

By Erin Hassanzadeh

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Reducing the number of gas-burning vehicles on the road cuts down on greenhouse gas emissions.

Now, a new program could get you up and running to charge your electric vehicle for a low cost.

Xcel Energy's home program works by renting a charger for them for $16.50 a month in addition to your usage. You don't pay for the installation or any maintenance, but you do pay for any electrical work that has to be done to prepare your home. 

Richard Herod III is in the car business, and drives a plug-in EV hybrid that can charge in under six hours.

"It's nice to know my charger is under warranty," said Richard Herod III. He's in the car business, and drives a plug-in EV hybrid that can charge in under six hours.

For Herod, the electrical work to install the charger was under $500.

Customers can also purchase a charger from Xcel for $770 up front and $6.68 per month plus usage. That comes with a three-year warranty.

Whether you rent or purchase - you can get better usage rates if you recharge from midnight to 6 a.m. 

"Because I have a plug-in hybrid I've been able to charge for less than a dollar a day," said Herod. "Spending $1 a day on electricity versus hundreds a month on gasoline has really worked out for me personally."

There's also a free app called PlugShare. It shows you all the available charging stations near you. It's another go-to tool for transitioning to an electric vehicle.

