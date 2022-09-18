Watch CBS News
Elderly man, woman struck by car near Huntington Bank Stadium

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man and a woman in their seventies have life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle near Huntington Bank Stadium.

Police responded to the incident at 27th Avenue Southeast and University Avenue Southeast around 6:27 p.m., shortly after the Gopher football game against the Colorado Buffaloes ended.

Both victims were transported to HCMC. Police say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating.

