Elderly man, woman struck by car near Huntington Bank Stadium
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man and a woman in their seventies have life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle near Huntington Bank Stadium.
Police responded to the incident at 27th Avenue Southeast and University Avenue Southeast around 6:27 p.m., shortly after the Gopher football game against the Colorado Buffaloes ended.
Both victims were transported to HCMC. Police say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating.
