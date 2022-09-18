Elderly man, woman struck by car near Huntington Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man and a woman in their seventies have life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle near Huntington Bank Stadium.

Police responded to the incident at 27th Avenue Southeast and University Avenue Southeast around 6:27 p.m., shortly after the Gopher football game against the Colorado Buffaloes ended.

Police say a man and woman in their 70s have life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a car near 27th and University this evening.



The crash happened a few blocks from Huntington Bank Stadium shortly after the Gopher football game ended. The driver is cooperating. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/FA19dfPeQn — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) September 18, 2022

Both victims were transported to HCMC. Police say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating.