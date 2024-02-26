"Elderly homeowner" killed in fire near Ely, sheriff's office says

MORSE TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A homeowner died in a fire in northern Minnesota earlier this month, authorities said.

The fire occurred Feb. 2 on the 1400 block of Grant McMahan Boulevard in Morse Township, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.

Firefighters initially could not find the "elderly homeowner" reported to be inside because of thick smoke, the sheriff's office said.

Once the fire was contained, crews found the homeowner dead. They have not been publicly identified.

