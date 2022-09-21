Wolves' Edwards, Gobert, Towns all land in top 25 of ESPN's 100 best NBA players

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves are home to the NBA's best big three, according to ESPN, anyway.

ESPN has been counting down the top 100 NBA players, and Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns all landed in the top 25. While the top 10 players haven't been revealed yet, The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reports the Wolves are the only team with three players in the top 25.

Edwards landed right at 25, climbing 27 spots from his ranking last year. ESPN's Kevin Pelton says an All-Star appearance and Most Improved Player award are possible for the 21-year-old this upcoming season.

READ MORE: Wolves' Anthony Edwards fined $40K over homophobic video posted on Instagram

Gobert, who joined the Wolves via trade this offseason, ranks 18th, seven spots higher than in 2021. ESPN called him "a defensive system unto himself" who should aid the Wolves in two of their weakest areas: protecting the rim and rebounding on defense.

Towns ranks highest among the three, at No. 13. He jumped up from No. 24 last year. ESPN highlighted his uncanny 3-point shooting ability for a bi man.

Point guard D'Angelo Russell also made the list, at No. 93, which was a 30-spot drop from his previous ranking.