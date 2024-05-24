Watch CBS News
Edison High School students unveil plaque honoring WWII vet killed in plane crash

By John Lauritsen

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — In light of Memorial Day weekend, students at Edison High School are honoring World War II veterans in a special way. 

A ceremony Friday morning commemorated the 116 Edison alumni who lost their lives during the war. It was one of the highest casualty rates of any high school in the nation. A new plaque unveiled Friday will also honor one veteran in particular.

The effort to get a new plaque started in David Salzer's social studies classroom. 

Salzer and senior Ethan Hall talked about remembering those veterans but also about honoring one in particular: Rose Puchalla. She volunteered to serve her country during World War II, but was killed in a plane crash. Through a mock government class, Hall and other students got a bill passed to create a plaque for Rose. 

"She was a very tenacious and she was willing to do a lot of things for her family and her country," said Hall.

"These were the kids that graduated, enlisted, and made that ultimate sacrifice which is what Memorial Day is all about. It's not about one day off from school, it's about that ultimate sacrifice that was made," said Salzer.

Ethan and other students raised $2,600 for the plaque by visiting local businesses willing to donate. The plaque is currently being made and will be put up in the Edison Hallways this fall.

