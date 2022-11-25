Edina Turkey Bowl tradition raises money for Union Gospel Mission

EDINA, Minn. -- It's become a holiday tradition for some Minnesotans: football, before food.

And on this Thanksgiving, a group of guys in Edina wrapped up their 10th annual Turkey Bowl Tournament.

What's Thanksgiving without football?

"It's just an opportunity to bring folks together," said organizer Ryan Engle.

A group of neighbors in Edina can't imagine separating the two.

"We do it for fun, we do it for fellowship and we have a really good time," Engle said. "It's a traditional everyone looks forward to."

It's a tradition going on 10 years now – but this isn't your typical turkey bowl.

"On Thanksgiving, it's really important to give back to your community, and we're so fortunate here that we are able to play this game," said player Andreas Engle. There are so many who aren't able to do that."

Along with a friendly rivalry, the tournament is also raising money for St. Paul's Union Gospel Mission.

"I think everyone appreciates the giving nature of what we do here. They want to have fun, they also want to contribute. People willingly give," Engle said.

Each player donates to compete, and with a growing group of at least 40, it makes a difference.

"We figure this is a good time as we are celebrating a day of feasts to work with an organization that helps provide meals to those less fortunate," Engle said.

Competing not only for bragging rights, but also a cause.

This year, the group is on track to raise $2,000 for Union Gospel Mission, beating last year's donation of $1,500.