Edina third grader qualifies for Scripps National Spelling Bee

EDINA, Minn. -- A third grader from Edina is heading to the national spelling bee later this year, becoming one of the youngest Minnesotans to ever participate.

Vihaan Kapil, a student at Agamim Classical Academy, qualified for the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee from May 30 to June 1 in National Harbor, Maryland.

Kapil, who is only 9 years old, placed first in the Twin Cities Spelling Bee on March 9, competition against 45 other metro area students.

"We are immensely proud of Vihaan and the effort he has made to succeed on this level," Head of School and Executive Director of Agamim Classical Academy, Miranda Morton, said.

Kapil is one of four students from Minnesota attending the spelling bee and is thought to be the youngest Minnesotan to make it to the national spelling bee.