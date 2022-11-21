Watch CBS News
Edina police seek witnesses of assault near Southdale Mall

EDINA, Minn. -- If you were near the southern end of Southdale Mall on Nov. 13, Edina police may want to speak with you.

The police department said a woman was assaulted around 8:30 that night.

Police said "a dark-colored SUV with a loud muffler" drove up to the woman as she was standing on the northwest corner of York Avenue South and West 69th Street.

Two young men or possibly teenagers got out of the vehicle, demanded the woman's purse and assaulted her when she refused, according to police.

The assailants didn't manage to steal anything, but they injured the woman's head and face.

If you witnessed the assault, police are asking you to call 952-826-0485.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 8:57 AM

