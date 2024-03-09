Edina Police are investigating after threats were made against an Edina High School staff member

EDINA, Minn. — Edina Police are investigating after a threat was emailed to a teacher at Edina High School.

The teacher received the email Saturday morning, then forwarded it to the schools' principal who then contacted police.

Police then responded to the school, evacuated the parking lot and searched the building and grounds. After several hours of searching, police deemed the area safe but will patrol the area out of an abundance of caution.

"Student and staff safety is our first priority, and we take threats extremely seriously," said Dr. Stacie Stanley, the Superintendent of Edina Public Schools.

Staff at several other metro schools also received similar emails. The Edina Police Department is working with other law enforcement agencies regarding this incident. This is an ongoing investigation.