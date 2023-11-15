Edina football team to take on Eden Prairie in first semi-final appearance since 1978

EDINA, Minn. — The Edina Hornets are not only enjoying a warm November outdoor practice, but how much they achieved this season.

"It's a dream come true, just to be blessed to have the opportunity to go to the Bank and have a chance to win this whole thing," senior running back John Warpinski said.

On Friday, Edina takes on number one Eden Prairie at U.S.Bank Stadium.

It's always a big deal to make it to the state tournament, but for the Hornets, this is an even bigger deal, as the last time this team was in the semi-finals was 1978.

The Hornets have earned this spot—they snapped a slow start to their season to win the last seven games in a row. Warpinski sensed the shift.

"For the first couple weeks, the practices were lackadaisical, not locked in, but I think once we realized we have to start working, putting in the work in practice, things started to kick off," Warpinski said.

Head Coach Jason Potts used those losses for a valuable lesson.

"And it really taught us, hey, this is what it takes at practice every single day," Potts said.

That work built an undeniable trust for quarterback Mason West, who is only a sophomore.

"I give a lot of credit to my wide receivers," West said. "We have a lot of players where I just threw a hitch and it's a touchdown. I give credit to them."

Edina has long been known as a hockey powerhouse with 11 championships in school history.

Warpinski plays for both teams and loves to see another sport shine.

"Why not be both? Why limit ourselves? It's for sure always been known as a hockey school, but we're changing that narrative and that's our goal," Warpinski said.