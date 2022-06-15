Watch CBS News
Edina police make arrest after domestic incident, where residents were urged to 'remain in their homes'

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Afternoon Digital Update: June 15, 2022
WCCO Afternoon Digital Update: June 15, 2022 01:42

EDINA, Minn. -- One person is in custody after a domestic incident Wednesday in an Edina neighborhood that led police to urge nearby residents to stay inside their homes.

Police announced on Twitter just after 4 p.m. that officers were on the scene on the 6400 block of Mendelssohn Lane.

inx-edina-police-presence-061522-17-32-1608.jpg
CBS

At 5:45 p.m., police tweeted that the "situation has been resolved peacefully," and residents are now safe.

A WCCO crew saw a large law enforcement presence at the scene, including a SWAT team.

First published on June 15, 2022 / 6:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

