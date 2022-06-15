Edina police make arrest after domestic incident, where residents were urged to 'remain in their homes'

EDINA, Minn. -- One person is in custody after a domestic incident Wednesday in an Edina neighborhood that led police to urge nearby residents to stay inside their homes.

Police announced on Twitter just after 4 p.m. that officers were on the scene on the 6400 block of Mendelssohn Lane.

At 5:45 p.m., police tweeted that the "situation has been resolved peacefully," and residents are now safe.

A WCCO crew saw a large law enforcement presence at the scene, including a SWAT team.