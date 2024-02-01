Eden Prairie woman faces federal charge for allegedly embezzling $1.1 million from employer

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — A 51-year-old Eden Prairie woman allegedly stole more than $1.1 million from her employer.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota announced that Monica Svobodny has been charged with one count of wire fraud and is scheduled to make a court appearance at a later date.

According to court documents, Svodbodny worked as a supply chain and engineering manager at Sico, Inc., which is a furniture and home furnishing manufacturing company located in Edina.

Svodbodny is accused of using her position to "embezzle funds and convert them to her own use and benefit," the attorney's office said. She would allegedly use company credit cards for personal expenses, like designer clothing, spa services and luxury hotel stays.

Officials say Svodbodny embezzled a total of $1,137,000 from Sico, Inc. over a period of seven years.

Edina police and the FBI investigated the case.