Eden Prairie townhome extensively damaged in late night fire
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Fire crews had their hands full as flames broke out in a home late Friday night in Eden Prairie.
Officials say flames hit two attached homes and four attached garages on the 6000 block of St. Johns Drive around 10:30 p.m.
The fire was big enough for Eden Prairie firefighters to call for reinforcements. Seven other departments responded including St. Louis Park and Hopkins.
No injuries were reported.
A cause for the fire has yet to be determined.
