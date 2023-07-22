Eden Prairie townhome extensively damaged in late night fire

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Fire crews had their hands full as flames broke out in a home late Friday night in Eden Prairie.

Officials say flames hit two attached homes and four attached garages on the 6000 block of St. Johns Drive around 10:30 p.m.

The fire was big enough for Eden Prairie firefighters to call for reinforcements. Seven other departments responded including St. Louis Park and Hopkins.

No injuries were reported.

A cause for the fire has yet to be determined.