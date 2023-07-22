Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Eden Prairie townhome extensively damaged in late night fire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Fire causes extensive damage to Eden Prairie home
Fire causes extensive damage to Eden Prairie home 00:27

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Fire crews had their hands full as flames broke out in a home late Friday night in Eden Prairie.

Officials say flames hit two attached homes and four attached garages on the 6000 block of St. Johns Drive around 10:30 p.m.

The fire was big enough for Eden Prairie firefighters to call for reinforcements. Seven other departments responded including St. Louis Park and Hopkins. 

No injuries were reported.

A cause for the fire has yet to be determined.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 22, 2023 / 6:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.