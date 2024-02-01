Eden Prairie police temporarily closed road near reported domestic disturbance, 1 arrested

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Police in Eden Prairie say a 36-year-old man is in custody accused of making terroristic threats to family members.

According to police, officers responded Wednesday at around 12:15 p.m. to the report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 10000 block of Purdey Road. When they arrived, the suspect's parents said they needed to leave the home after they were threatened and believed their son to be barricaded in the basement.

Law enforcement secured the area, including closing a segment of Riverview Road, when the suspect did not come out of the home despite commands to do so.

Officers were able to secure a search warrant later and searched the home. At around 5:45 p.m., officers determined the suspect had fled the area on foot before officers had originally arrived at the scene.

Police say the suspect returned home later and was arrested at around 7:45 p.m.

It is an ongoing investigation.

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates

wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One

dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.