Eden Prairie marking infected ash trees across city, with plans to remove some

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Beginning this winter, the city of Eden Prairie will mark, and later remove, trees on private and public property that are infected with Emerald Ash Borer.

Orange marks will be made on infected trees.

— City of Eden Prairie (@CityofEP) November 30, 2023

Private property owners will be notified by mail should the city mark and plan to remove their trees. According to a press release from the city, if a tree removal is necessary, hauling and disposal fees may be provided for free. The mailed notification will include whether or not property owners meet the criteria for free hauling and disposal.

EAB's are an invasive, yet common beetle that feeds on and kills ash trees in 40% of Minnesota counties.

EAB adults (half-inch-long, emerald-green beetles) are now flying to lay eggs on new host trees. This is the best time of year to detect them visually. Dan West, CSFS entomologist

A couple ways to know if your trees have been infested with EAB is to pay attention to the bark.

If it looks like the the bark has been flecked away and the first layer underneath is exposed, that's usually a sign of an EAB infestation. Also if you see small holes drilled into the tree by woodpeckers looking for EAB larvae.

Due to the prevalence of EAB in the metro area, Eden Prairie recommends treating healthy ash trees to prevent infestation. Treating trees, or removing them before they're infested, is often less expensive than removing infested trees.

For more information regarding treatment options or to read more about Eden Prairie's EAB management plan, click here. If you are concerned about the health of your trees, city officials urge you to contact the Forestry and Natural Resources Division.