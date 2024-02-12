Eden Prairie man stuck at Jamaican hospital for months has died, family says
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man who was stuck in a Jamaican hospital has died, according to his family.
Jeff Anderson of Eden Prairie went into a diabetic coma in November while on the beach in Jamaica.
His family had been working to get him back to Minnesota. They were quoted $32,000 to get him to Miami and $67,000 to transport him to Minnesota.
Anderson's aunt Gayle Anderson Thomas said he died over the weekend. Funds the family was collecting to transfer him to a domestic hospital will now be used to bring his body home, she said.
Anderson was put on a ventilator after his coma and had little contact with his family, outside of some visits via cellphone.
The family recommends setting up a health care directive and creating emergency contacts before you travel. Experts advise looking into travel insurance as well.
Thomas described Anderson as loving, kind and generous, with a good sense of humor.
