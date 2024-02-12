Eden Prairie man stuck at Jamaican hospital for months has died, family says

Minnesota man in diabetic coma later dies at Jamaican hospital

Minnesota man in diabetic coma later dies at Jamaican hospital

Minnesota man in diabetic coma later dies at Jamaican hospital

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man who was stuck in a Jamaican hospital has died, according to his family.

Jeff Anderson of Eden Prairie went into a diabetic coma in November while on the beach in Jamaica.

His family had been working to get him back to Minnesota. They were quoted $32,000 to get him to Miami and $67,000 to transport him to Minnesota.

Anderson's aunt Gayle Anderson Thomas said he died over the weekend. Funds the family was collecting to transfer him to a domestic hospital will now be used to bring his body home, she said.

Anderson was put on a ventilator after his coma and had little contact with his family, outside of some visits via cellphone.

The family recommends setting up a health care directive and creating emergency contacts before you travel. Experts advise looking into travel insurance as well.



Thomas described Anderson as loving, kind and generous, with a good sense of humor.