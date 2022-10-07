Eden Prairie High School lifts lockdown, police determine no credible threat

Eden Prairie to have increased security at homecoming after Richfield shooting

Eden Prairie to have increased security at homecoming after Richfield shooting

Eden Prairie to have increased security at homecoming after Richfield shooting

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- An hours-long lockdown at Eden Prairie High School Friday afternoon resulted in all after-school activities being canceled.

Police say they were notified at approximately 12:45 p.m. of a possible threat to a student at the high school, sending it into lockdown while they investigated the threat's credibility.

The Eden Prairie Police Department determined there was no credible threat to students, lifting the lockdown around 4 p.m.

CBS

In a message to parents, EPHS said it placed the school on lockdown out of an abundance of caution and resources will be available Monday for students who need additional support.

The school noted the incident was an isolated situation and threats were made to a limited group of people.

The school had a football game originally scheduled for Friday night that has been postponed to noon on Saturday.

EPPD says the incident is under investigation.