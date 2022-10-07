Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Eden Prairie High School lifts lockdown, police determine no credible threat

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Eden Prairie to have increased security at homecoming after Richfield shooting
Eden Prairie to have increased security at homecoming after Richfield shooting 00:26

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- An hours-long lockdown at Eden Prairie High School Friday afternoon resulted in all after-school activities being canceled.

Police say they were notified at approximately 12:45 p.m. of a possible threat to a student at the high school, sending it into lockdown while they investigated the threat's credibility.

The Eden Prairie Police Department determined there was no credible threat to students, lifting the lockdown around 4 p.m.

image007.png
CBS

In a message to parents, EPHS said it placed the school on lockdown out of an abundance of caution and resources will be available Monday for students who need additional support.

The school noted the incident was an isolated situation and threats were made to a limited group of people.

The school had a football game originally scheduled for Friday night that has been postponed to noon on Saturday.

EPPD says the incident is under investigation.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 7, 2022 / 5:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.