Eden Prairie Community Center worker helps revive man who had heart attack while working out

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – Doug Tucker says March 8 was another ordinary afternoon at the Eden Prairie Community Center, until a coworker rushed into his office, saying someone had collapsed in the fitness center.

"The training just really kicks in and you don't really think, you just rely on your instincts and what you've been trained," Doug said.

He rushed to the center, where other staff members had moved equipment out of the way and called 911. A patron had also started using an AED on the collapsed man

"It advised to do chest compressions, and that's when my coworker Marie pointed to me and said, 'Doug, do chest compressions,' and so that's when I got down and started CPR," he said.

That man, Peter Graff, came back to life. By the time he made it to the ambulance, he could talk to the paramedics.

The people at the center who helped Peter were recognized by Eden Prairie Police Chief Peter Sackett, and Peter, at Tuesday's city council meeting.

CBS

"Peter had received four shocks from the AED. Peter received three additional shocks by the officers and firefighters," Sackett said. "Thanks to the quick-thinking actions of these six individuals, Peter is alive and well."

Doug says while he appreciates the recognition, he hopes people also recognize the importance of emergency training.

"I will be an advocate for the rest of my life for people to get trained in CPR, knowing how to use an AED, and also just being aware of where an AED is where you're located," Doug said.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, Peter has a great sense of humor. He didn't want to go on camera with WCCO News, but he said he wants all the screen time to go to people like Doug who saved his life.

"All I did was fall down," Peter said.

He said he's tremendously grateful and thankful that quick-thinking, well-trained people were nearby, and that made all the difference.