Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran to play at State Theatre the night before U.S. Bank Stadium tour stop

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 28, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 28, 2023 01:40

MINNEAPOLIS -- Ed Sheeran will perform at the State Theatre this summer, the night before playing a bigger show at the U.S. Bank Stadium.

The State Theatre show is scheduled for Aug. 11, with support from singer-songwriter Ben Kweller. Sheeran is making an effort to put on more "intimate" performances side-by-side with his bigger stadium shows during his tour this summer.

The tour supports Sheeran's new "soul-baring" album "--," which will be released on May 5. The singles "Boat" and "Eyes Closed" from the album were released last week, marking Sheeran's 14th song hitting #1 in the United Kingdom.

The State Theatre performance will use Ticketmaster's Verified Fan technology, which helps filter out resellers. Registration opens on Friday at 9 a.m. and closes on Sunday at 11 p.m. To enter, click here. The sale begins on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 11:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.