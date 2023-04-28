Ed Sheeran to play at State Theatre the night before U.S. Bank Stadium tour stop

MINNEAPOLIS -- Ed Sheeran will perform at the State Theatre this summer, the night before playing a bigger show at the U.S. Bank Stadium.

The State Theatre show is scheduled for Aug. 11, with support from singer-songwriter Ben Kweller. Sheeran is making an effort to put on more "intimate" performances side-by-side with his bigger stadium shows during his tour this summer.

The tour supports Sheeran's new "soul-baring" album "--," which will be released on May 5. The singles "Boat" and "Eyes Closed" from the album were released last week, marking Sheeran's 14th song hitting #1 in the United Kingdom.

JUST ANNOUNCED 🌊 @edsheeran is bringing his #SubtractTour to the State Theatre August 11! Verified Onsale May 2 at 10 a.m. Sign up for Verified Fan NOW until April 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET for a chance to purchase 🎟️ to this intimate #concert: https://t.co/e4AjTspIom pic.twitter.com/1a766lhUdp — Hennepin Theatre Trust (@hennepintheatre) April 28, 2023

The State Theatre performance will use Ticketmaster's Verified Fan technology, which helps filter out resellers. Registration opens on Friday at 9 a.m. and closes on Sunday at 11 p.m. To enter, click here. The sale begins on Tuesday at 10 a.m.