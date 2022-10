Ed Sheeran coming to U.S. Bank Stadium next summer

MINNEAPOLIS -- Singer Ed Sheeran announced his new tour and it includes a stop here in the Twin Cities.

Sheeran will hit the road next year and reach U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Aug. 12. Special guests include Khalid and Cat Burns.

General tickets go on sale a week from Friday, on Oct. 14.