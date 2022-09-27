Man and dog injured in east St. Paul shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police are investigating a shooting on St. Paul's east side Tuesday that sent a man to the hospital and a family dog to the veterinarian.
It happened at about 12:45 p.m. on White Bear Avenue in the Southern Hayden Heights neighborhood.
Officers took a man into custody without incident. It's not clear how the man who was shot is doing now, but police say the dog is expected to survive.
