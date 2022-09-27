Watch CBS News
Man and dog injured in east St. Paul shooting

By WCCO Staff

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police are investigating a shooting on St. Paul's east side Tuesday that sent a man to the hospital and a family dog to the veterinarian.

It happened at about 12:45 p.m. on White Bear Avenue in the Southern Hayden Heights neighborhood.

Officers took a man into custody without incident. It's not clear how the man who was shot is doing now, but police say the dog is expected to survive.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 4:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

