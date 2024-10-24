Watch CBS News
Shooting near east St. Paul bar leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say someone was shot in the abdomen late Wednesday night on the city's east side.

Officers were called to the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood just after 11 p.m., near the St. Paul Saloon off Hudson Road near Earl Street, on a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find a vehicle "leaving the scene," and "conducted a traffic stop," where they found the victim inside.

Police say the victim was rushed to Regions Hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

