East Bethel man, 70, dies in tree trimming accident

EAST BETHEL, Minn. — A 70-year-old East Bethel man is dead after authorities say he fell while trimming a tree Tuesday afternoon.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Paul Eugene Malaske was on a ladder trimming tree branches on Durant Street Northeast when the accident occurred.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving efforts proved unsuccessful.

The sheriff's office says it's still investigating.

