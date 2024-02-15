East Bethel man, 70, dies in tree trimming accident
EAST BETHEL, Minn. — A 70-year-old East Bethel man is dead after authorities say he fell while trimming a tree Tuesday afternoon.
The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Paul Eugene Malaske was on a ladder trimming tree branches on Durant Street Northeast when the accident occurred.
He was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving efforts proved unsuccessful.
The sheriff's office says it's still investigating.
