Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

East Bethel man, 70, dies in tree trimming accident

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Feb. 15, 2024
Morning headlines from Feb. 15, 2024 03:16

EAST BETHEL, Minn. — A 70-year-old East Bethel man is dead after authorities say he fell while trimming a tree Tuesday afternoon.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Paul Eugene Malaske was on a ladder trimming tree branches on Durant Street Northeast when the accident occurred. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving efforts proved unsuccessful.

The sheriff's office says it's still investigating.

MORE NEWS: How much snow fell in the Twin Cities?

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 9:44 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.