Earth has just gone through its hottest 12-month stretch in recorded history

MINNEAPOLIS — A day after the European Union's climate service said that 2023 is on track to be Earth's hottest year on record, a new U.S. study out today says Earth just had its hottest 12-month stretch on record!

According to the report from Climate Central, the planet ran nearly 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit above average from November 2022 through October 2023.

They say 90% of people worldwide, and 49% in the U.S., experienced at least 10 days of temperatures very strongly influenced by climate change.

And heatwaves aren't the only concern thanks to carbon pollution. Costly and deadly wildfires, droughts and extreme weather also took a toll on populations across the globe.

Locally, Nov 22-Oct 23 was warm, but not extreme for the Twin Cities (1.4°F above average), Minnesota (1.3°F above average) or the U.S. as a whole (1.1°F above average).

The Gulf Coast was the hottest in the U.S. with Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi & Florida ranking first for their hottest November 2022 through October 2023 period.

Only two countries around the world were below average — Lestotho & Iceland. The hottest international spots were Europe and North Africa, with some countries running more than 3°F above average.