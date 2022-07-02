Watch CBS News
Early June Lake Minnetonka drowning victim identified

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man who drowned while scuba diving in Lake Minnetonka last month has been identified as 20-year-old Brady Aune.

Aune, of Elko New Market, was diving with a partner on June 3 when he went missing in Maxwell Bay, on the north end of the lake near Orono.

Rescue crews found Aune about 30 feet from where he was last seen and was pronounced dead on the shore after paramedics attempted life-saving measures.

Aune was described as having an "incredibly kind soul" and an "infectious personality."

