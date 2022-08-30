Eagan firefighter honored for saving crash victims during icy pileup

EAGAN, Minn. -- An Eagan firefighter and Marine veteran is being recognized for his life saving actions last November.

Paul Burgett rushed in to help save people during a massive pile-up crash, even after being hit himself. In July he was the recipient of the Minnesota American Legion Firefighter of the Year award.

Nov. 13, 2021 is a day Burgett will never forget.

"It was actually one of the first cold days," recalls Burgett. "I think it caught a lot of people by surprise because bridge decks had iced over that morning."

Just after 7 a.m., Burgett and his crew were responding to a nearby crash scene when they saw three vehicles collide on Cedar Avenue near Interstate 35E.

"They had gotten out of their vehicles and had kind of centered around minivan in the middle of the highway," Burgett said.

He ran across the highway to help a couple, and pulled the trapped woman out of the van. Then, they were both struck by an SUV going approximately 45 miles per hour.

"The last thing I remember was seeing her being knocked upside down," he said.

Both lost consciousness, but Burgett woke up and continued to help despite his own serious injuries.

"I attempted to get up and move her off the highway and I realized my left leg couldn't bear my body's wait, so I asked the husband to help me grab her legs and I grabbed her torso, and we were able to bring her off the highway to a place of safety," he said.

About a dozen cars were involved in the pile-up but everyone survived. After months of recovery from surgeries and PTSD, Burgett returned to work in June, more dedicated than ever.

"That training really paid off, and it's given me a new energy and focus to continue doing this work, to continue to serve the residents and visitors of Eagan and be a positive part of the community," he said.

Despite his heroic actions, Burgett said he doesn't feel like a hero.

"Everyone was doing their part. There were lives that were in danger and lives who were saved and couple hurt but at the end of the day people went home, and the system worked," he said.