Duran Douglas Wilson-Keezer sentenced to 9 years for firing assault rifle at people, cars, buildings in northern Minnesota

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – A 20-year-old man was sentenced to almost a decade in prison for shooting at people, vehicles and a community center with an assault rifle last year in northern Minnesota.

The Itasca County Attorney's Office says Duran Douglas Wilson-Keezer, from Deer River, was sentenced Thursday to 108 on two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The criminal complaint states that on Feb. 22, 2022, Wilson-Keezer walked along County Road 39 by the community of Ball Club, near the Leech Lake Indian Reservation, and fired multiple rounds at "pedestrians, passing vehicles, and the Ball Club Community Center." He was also carrying "a half gallon of vodka."

He is said to have stolen the assault rifle, and two 30-round clips, from a Ball Club resident right before the shooting spree. No one was hurt, but investigators believe he killed a dog soon before being arrested.

Wilson-Keezer was originally charged with eight other crimes, but they were dropped in a plea deal where he agreed to "a prison sentence higher than is typically permitted by the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines."