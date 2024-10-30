Duluth's William A. Irvin is one of the world's scariest haunted "houses," according to Forbes

Forbes has listed the William A. Irvin ship as one of the world's scariest haunted "houses"

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth's William A. Irvin ship is also one of the world's scariest haunted "houses," according to Forbes, in a list published just in time for spooky season.

For a single month each fall, the 610-foot historic ship transforms into a haunted house.

But the hauntings may be more than a seasonal treat, they may have some ties to history. Years ago, an accident in the boiler room left a sailor dead and legend has it his spirit is still aboard the ship.

Several employees have also claimed paranormal activity on board, including objects thrown at them, sounds of footsteps when no one is around and unexplained shadows. One of the most purportedly haunted places in the William A. Irvin is found in that room with the creepy dolls.

In 2009 the Minnesota Paranormal Study Group conducted an investigation and the Duluth Paranormal Society visited the Irvin

in 2012. They also plan to make a return trip this year, according to the William A Irvin's website.

When it was decommissioned in 1978, the ship found a permanent home in Canal Park and opened its hatches to history tours. About 20,000 people go through the haunted ship and paranormal tour each year.