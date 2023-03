Duluth welcomes first oceangoing vessel of year earlier than ever

DULUTH, Minn. -- Duluth welcomed its first oceangoing ship of the year on Tuesday.

CBS affiliate KBJR reports the Federal Dart's arrival at 3:30 p.m. broke the record for earliest arrival of an oceangoing vessel at the Port of Duluth-Superior.

Duluth Harbor Cam

The ship came from Turkey and is carrying cement to be unloaded at Rice's Point.