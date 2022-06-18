Watch CBS News
Crime

Duluth police investigate after gun accidentally goes off at bar, injuring 1

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. -- A man was injured when a gun accidentally went off during a bar fight in Duluth on Saturday morning.

Duluth police say that officers noticed multiple people running from Aces on First around 2 a.m. during bar close. At the bar, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his foot.

According to interviews and surveillance video, two men got into a fight with another two men. During the fight, a gun dropped from the waistband of one of the men, and a bystander attempted to pick it up. 

Then, the gun accidentally discharged, hitting the bystander in the foot, police say.

Officers found two of the people involved in the fight at another bar a few blocks away. They were interviewed and released. The two other men have not been found.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public, as they say the gun went off by accident.

The case is under investigation. 

First published on June 18, 2022 / 2:49 PM

