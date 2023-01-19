Watch CBS News
Duluth man sentenced to 20 years in jail for stabbing pregnant girlfriend

DULUTH, Minn. -- A Duluth man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for repeatedly stabbing his pregnant girlfriend last year.

Anthony Holloway was found guilty in November of attempted second-degree murder and child endangerment.

The complaint says that the victim -- who was two months pregnant with Holloway's child -- was stabbed at least 12 times, on her chest, neck and back while cradling their 1-year-old child in her arms.

