Duluth man pretending to operate law firm pleads guilty to wire fraud

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Duluth man pretending to operate a law firm pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Wednesday, according to United States Attorney Andrew Luger.

Gale Rachuy, 73, allegedly devised and executed a scheme to defraud an individual out of thousands of dollars in legal fees between March and April 2022.

According to court documents, Rachuy said he could provide legal services in connection to the victim's post-conviction motion in exchange for $10,000.

Rachuy told allegedly told the victim that he operated Midwest Legal Service for nearly 40 years and claimed to employ several attorneys, including a retired federal judge and a retired Hennepin County District Court judge.

Rachuy received a $2,500 retainer from the victim before they became suspicious and confronted Rachuy. He then is said to have promised the victim that he would refund the money, but never did.

Rachuy pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 11:25 PM

