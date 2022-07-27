Watch CBS News
Woman, 66, struck by hit-and-run driver in Duluth

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

DULUTH, MINN. – A 66-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday morning in Duluth.

Police say the victim was hit at about 10:15 a.m. near the area of West 5th Street and Highway 23 by a red or maroon 2017 Kia Sportage.

She is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 218-730-5637.

