Man found dead after fire in Duluth, "suspicious circumstances" prompt investigation, police say

DULUTH, Minn. — A man found dead in a burning apartment last week in Duluth has raised the suspicion of authorities, prompting further investigation.

Maxton Gudowski, 25, was found dead after an apartment fire on the 600 block of North 47th Avenue East on Thursday, the Duluth Police Department said.

The Duluth Fire Department responded around 2:30 a.m. to find smoke, but no visible flames. Firefighters evacuated the building and found an active fire inside a first-floor unit. After extinguishing the fire, crews found Gudowski inside the apartment.

On Wednesday, the police department said there were "suspicious circumstances" surrounding Gudowski's death.

"This remains a very active and ongoing investigation," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Duluth police at 218-730-5050.

The fire caused about $25,000 in damage, the fire department said, but did not displace any residents.