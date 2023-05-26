Watch CBS News
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog that fell into water from 30-foot cliff

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. -- Crisis was averted after the Duluth Fire Department rescued a dog that fell off a 30-foot cliff on Thursday. 

The dog, which answers to the name Wim, was unable to climb back up the hill while being continuously pounded by waves that pushed him into the rocks. 

The DFD deployed their Jet Ski and successfully saved Wim from the rough waters. 

WCCO Staff
First published on May 26, 2023 / 4:44 PM

